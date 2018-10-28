© Khaled Abdullah / Reuters



A backlash prompted Facebook to stop removing posts featuring a photo of an emaciated seven-year-old Yemeni girl, which accompanied a harrowing New York Times report from the war-torn country.The atrocities in Yemen don't make poignant headlines in Western mainstream media as often as stories about chemical weapons in Syria or 'Russian meddling,' as the conflict usually gets sidelined in the press, but there are notable exceptions. 'The Tragedy of Saudi Arabia's War' was the title of a grim report published by the NYT on Friday.Readers quickly began sharing the story on Facebook. They were surprised to learn that the company had been removing their posts for supposedly violating the social network's 'sexual material' guidelines.As the backlash soared, Facebook announced that it would cease to delete posts featuring the photo, and promised to restore the ones it had already removed.Saudi Arabia has led a military intervention in Yemen since 2015. The kingdom got involved in the conflict on behalf of the local government struggling with the armed Houthi rebels.Meanwhile,