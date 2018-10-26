© Yahoo



US President Donald Trump praised the police for finding and arresting the suspect in a series of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats, saying that political violence has no place in America.Trump told the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House on Friday, to cheers of approval.Trump praised the law enforcement for identifying and detaining the suspect quickly, before moving on to say that someone in the audience of "brilliant, courageous, patriotic and proud Americans" will be in his place someday.Trump added.