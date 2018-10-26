© Laura Benedict Sileo (file photo)

A loud boom sound and shake was heard in Salisbury and the surrounding areas on Thursday afternoon.Residents quickly turned to social media to find out if others had heard the boom. Facebook posts were reportedPatrick Gordon, NAS Patuxent River public affairs officer, said while they do have aircraft flying in the area, none were approved to go supersonic, so they were not the cause.Keith Koehler, NASA Wallops spokesperson, said he heard nothing in Virginia.