Tobacco tax hikes

Raise age limit

Smoke-free bus stops and beaches

Drastically reduce imports

Prescribed smoking cessation support

Proposals made by Finland's Ministry of Social Affairs and Health include raising smoking age limits, major tobacco tax hikes and smoking bans in many placesFinland has set a goal to make the country smoke-free by the year 2030. In order to reach that goal in time, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health submitted a lengthy list of proposals which will likely addressed by the new government after next year's elections."Smoke-free" is a bit of a misnomer, because in realityToday about 12 percent of adults in Finland smoke tobacco. Three percent of the population uses the orally-ingested tobacco product snus, even though the sale of it has been banned in Finland for years.The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health's new measures proposal was submitted to parliament on Friday.The ministry said one way to reduce the number of smokers is to raise the price of cigarettes through taxes. If tobacco tax schemes continue as they have over the past four yearsThe ministry said that past tax increases on cigarettes have already helped reduce smoking figures, and that it hopes new tobacco products will also see tax increases similar to ones levied on cigarettes.It also proposes that all cigarette packs - regardless of brand or manufacturer - should look identical, a practice that's already in place in Norway.Today, people need to be at least 18 years old to legally buy tobacco products in Finland, but the ministry proposes that the country. It said that doing so would help reduce the number of people who start smoking in the first place.According to ministry estimates, if the age limit to buy tobacco would be raised to 21, some 12 percent fewer young people would start smoking than current levels. If the age was raised to 25, the ministry said, there would be a 16 percent reduction in new smokers.The ministry also wants to tackle where people can smoke.- which is already possible but due to heavy paperwork, it's not very popular yet - as well as inside apartments.The ministry said that with a majority vote of members, housing companies should be able to simply ban tobacco use on their property., similar to ones issued by parking wardens, according to the ministry.Even though it has been illegal to purchase or sell snus in Finland for years, it remains a popular vice. The EU banned snus products across the bloc - with the exception of Sweden and Denmark - years ago. But it is estimated that tens of millions of cans of the moist tobacco product are brought into Finland every year.Current laws on the books state that individuals can import up to one kilogram of snus to Finland each day.The ministry instead proposes that snus imports should be limited to an reasonable amount for personal use, suggesting a 100-gram-per-day limit, which is equivalent to two of the round containers of the tobacco product.The ministry also wants to cut the amount of tobacco that can be imported from outside the EU. Currently travelers from abroad can bring in a 10-pack carton of cigarettes,Many of the ministry's proposals on tobacco are aimed at. One measure it proposes is for Kela, the national social insurance agency, to help smokers pay for prescription smoking cessation aids.The ministry said it also aims to avoid people switching their addiction to cigarettes to other nicotine products, saying that health authorities should have more power to regulate how those products are distributed.Even though those nicotine replacement products may help people stop smoking, according to the ministry, they often simply change from being addicted to cigarettes to becoming dependent on alternative products.