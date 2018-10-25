© REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin

Crimea's largest bank will write off loans taken out by the families of the victims who died inlast week in the city of Kerch."Russian National Commercial Bank is ready to write offif the relatives apply for the procedure," the lender, which operates mostly in Crimea, announced.The bank is planning to manage the procedure on a case by case basis with no requests being filed so far, according to the press office."The Rossiya Bank expresses condolences to all the parties involved in the tragic events surrounding the Kerch college, family, relatives and close friends," the lender said."We are taking a close look at available data to find out if our clients are among the victims. Shortly after the necessary internal procedures, we will wipe out all their debts."On October 17, 18-year-old student Vladislav Roslyakov entered the premises of Kerch polytechnic college armed with a hunting shotgun. He. The perpetrator detonated an improvised explosive device in the building before he went on a shooting rampage. Afterwards, Roslyakov took his own life.