snow
Several crashes blamed on slippery roads were reported Wednesday morning.

Parts of Maine have received their first significant snowfall of the season.

According to the National Weather Service, Rangeley received 5 inches, Sherman 7 inches, and Patten 6.5 inches. The NWS in Gray also cites social media's report of 12 inches in Upton.

Police reported several accidents on slippery roads.



Officials said snow will continue through the afternoon across northern regions. Higher elevations will see the greatest accumulations.

Another round of precipitation is on tap for the weekend. That weather system could cause freezing rain and a wintry mix in the mountains.

Source: AP