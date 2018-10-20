Thousands of crappie, bass, bream and shad found dead in Bayou Desiard.Leaving many residents wondering if there is a problem."It's affecting several people on the lower end. Residents were waking up and seeing dead fish in their backyards. They are calling us cause they simply want to know what's going on," said Wildlife & Fisheries Biology Manager Ryan Daniel.Daniel has worked for the Department of Wildlife & Fisheries for 18 years.He believes the large fish kill may be due to the change in weather."It's usually because of natural causes something that the weather has done such as lowering the oxygen level, rapid drop in temperatures, heavy rainfall and all this cloudy weather that we've had," said Daniel.While it may be a scary sight to see the dead fish; Daniel said there is nothing to be afraid of."There is no threat to humans or the city's water supply, but if you do continue to see dead fish in the bayou or anytime in the future please call Wildlife and Fisheries we do need to know about it," said Daniel.As for the thousands of fish he said they will soon disappear."I know there is a lot of them out there right now, but they will be gone in just a few days. They'll decompose very quickly and sink to the bottom and in a few days you'll see no signs of a fish kill," said Daniel.As of right now the Department of Wildlife & Fisheries says there is no danger.But, if that changes as they continue to their investigation we will provide you with an update.