Lawyers for a US student refused entry to Israel for allegedly supporting a boycott movement against the Jewish state have declared victory, after she had her deportation order overturned by Israel's Supreme Court. "The Supreme Court's decision is a victory for free speech, academic freedom, and the rule of law," her lawyers said in a statement on Thursday.Lara Alqasem, who was born in the US but is of Palestinian descent, entered Israel on a student visa earlier this month, butShe had hoped to study Human Rights at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, butWhile the organization promotes the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement on Israel, Alqasem herself says she doesn't, and her lawyers argued that her choice to study at an Israeli university illustrates this.Israel passed a law targeting BDS supporters last year, whichThe Israeli Strategic Affairs Ministry relies on tips from informants and social media snooping to identify BDS activists.Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan argued that Alqasem "was President of a chapter of one of the most extreme and hate-filled BDS groups in the US," and accused BDS groups of engaging in "anti-Semitic and violent activity."Meanwhile, Alqasem's mother told AP that her daughter had only headed the club for one semester, and severed her ties with it last year.her mother said.Alqasem is now free to leave her detention cell at the airport and start her studies in Jerusalem. The University said it looks forward to