The General Dynamics shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia has been placed on lockdown following reports of an active shooter. Police have combed the facility looking for the cause of an undisclosed "incident."A security guard called in an active shooter situation on Thursday shortly before noon local time, the police said. Some of the shipyard workers were evacuated, while other remained locked inside the facility."We can't confirm that it's legitimate or not," police spokesman Lieutenant B.K. Hall told reporters.The Harper Avenue Yard is next to the Portsmouth Marine Terminal and adjacent to the Elizabeth River. General Dynamics describes it as a "full-service shipyard," with one repair and modernization pier, one lay berth pier, and 50,000 square feet of shops and storage areas.