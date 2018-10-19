© RT America

© RT America



RT America will premiere "The News with Rick Sanchez" on Monday, October 22nd at 7pm EST. Award-winning American journalist and author Rick Sanchez will make his RT America debut as the host of daily prime-time news show.As a CNN anchor, MSNBC daytime anchor, FOX News contributor, Spanish-speaking anchor at Fox News Latino and Mundo Fox, as well as Miami news icon, Sanchez has evolved into one of the nation's top news personalities.He explained why he joined RT America, saying: "We're going to do wonderful things here. Do you watch TV to turn your brain OFF, to relax? I want you to watch TV to turn you brain ON. That's why I'm here."Over the decades, Sanchez has covered a wide range of major breaking stories around the world. Notably, he reported live from New York City following the September 11th 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.Throughout his career, Sanchez has interviewed some of history's most notable figures, including US President Jimmy Carter, President of Cuba Fidel Castro, 42nd US President Bill Clinton and Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. He is the author of "Conventional Idiocy: Why the New America is Sick of Old Politics.""My show abandons the fear-inducing TV studio echo-chambers and gives you spin-free reporting," noted Sanchez. "We provide the information - you decide what to think. That's what makes our newscasts different."will air daily at 7pm and 8pm ET. The premiere is part of RT America's recent expansion. Journalist and political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes will anchor thespecial daily afternoon broadcast that debuts the same day, October 22nd."I couldn't be more proud of our ensemble of great journalists," said Mikhail Solodovnikov, RT America's News Director. "With Rick, Scottie and the rest of the team we are doing what's become a rarity in the industry: high-quality and fact-based journalism combined with high-end television production."RT America airs from Washington, DC and is part of RT, the global TV news network. Dedicated to the top US stories and the country's most pressing issues, it is the proud home ofwith legendary broadcaster Larry King, award-winning financial showwith former US Commissioner Bart Chilton, the Emmy-nominatedwith Chris Hedges,with Mike Papantonio,with former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura,with Holland Cooke, satirical late-night showwith comedian Lee Camp,with Tyrel Ventura, Tabetha Wallace and Sean Stone, and, a daytime newscast hosted by Anya Parampil.RT is the winner of the Monte Carlo TV Festival Award for Best 24-hr Broadcast, and a six-time Emmy finalist.