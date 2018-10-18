© Yonhap



South Korea's northeastern mountainous region observed the first snowfall of the season on Thursday, with athe Gangwon Local Meteorological Administration said.Four centimeters of snow had accumulated by 9:00 a.m. in most parts of the high mountainous region, and snow accumulation of 7 centimeters was observed on the peaks of Mount Seorak in Yangyang in South Korea's northeastern province of Gangwon as of 9:30 a.m.Up to 3 centimeters of snow are forecast to fall in most parts of the region later in the day, while the Yeongdong region on the east coast, including the town of Yangyang, will likely have 20 milliliters of rain per hour.