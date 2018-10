© Channel 2 Action News



A Georgia professor offered her students extra credit to attend a campaign event that a Democrat gubernatorial candidate hosted on campus with Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren.Clayton State University criminal justice professor Andrea Allen offered students extra credit to attend an event on Tuesday supporting Democrat Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Reportedly, Clayton State told Atlanta WSB -TV Channel 2 that its administrators contacted the professor and advised her that she should offer an equal amount of extra credit to students who participate in campaign events hosted by every political party. Allen did not respond to a Channel 2 request for comment, but the school said that she agreed to make available extra credit for every political event.The Georgia gubernatorial race is close between Abrams and Brian Kemp, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, who is polling two points higher than Abrams, on average. These percentages, though, are within the margin of error.