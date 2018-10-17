© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

A school in the Russian city of Perm, and its director, have been slapped with fines after a court found their suspension of a student, on the grounds that her hair was dyed pink, amounted to discrimination.The suspension sparked outcry across Russia after a post by the girl's mother, a local politician, went viral and sparked an investigation by local prosecutors into whether the case for suspension amounted to discrimination. A court has now ruled in her favor.As a result, it fined the institution 50,000 rubles ($762.50) and its director 30,000 rubles ($457.50).Zinaida has since been allowed return to class.Writing on her Facebook page prior to the decision, her mother Nadezhda wrote "no majority has the right to decide what color my daughter's hair will be dyed. This is our private life."