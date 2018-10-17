© NWS



The Llano River at Llano rose by around 35 feet in just 24 hours to reach near-record levels.

2900 bridge in kingsland pic.twitter.com/uZyc835yv6 — Darlene Walthall (@dewalth53) October 16, 2018



Water rescue predawn outside of Marble Falls. Everyone's safe. Backbone Creek @KXAN_Weather pic.twitter.com/k6JMxKdccm — Dale Heath (@DaleheathD) October 16, 2018



BRIDGE COLLAPSE! The FM 2900 bridge over the Llano River in Kingsland has COLLAPSED in the river due to flooding https://t.co/vks3sWf7w4 pic.twitter.com/zIfJyvDD8O — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) October 16, 2018



Severe flooding in Central and South Texas has prompted Texas Governor Greg Abbott to declare a state of disaster in 18 counties.Some areas recorded more than 13 inches (330.2mm) of rain in 48 hours to 16 October, causing river levels to jump dramatically."Texas is taking immediate action to respond to the threat of recent severe weather and flooding across the state," said Governor Abbott. "We have made available all necessary resources to respond as quickly and effectively as possible to this disaster, and to assist those in harm's way. I thank all our first responders and local officials on the ground in these communities for their efforts to assist fellow Texans during this dangerous event."Counties included in the disaster declaration are: Bastrop, Burnet, Colorado, Fayette, Hood, Jim Wells, Kerr, Kimble, La Salle, Live Oak, Llano, Mason, McMullen, Nueces, Real, San Patricio, Travis, and Williamson.including Kingsland, Marble Falls, Cottonwood Shores and the City of Burnet. Raging floodwaters have destroyed a bridge over the Llano river in Kingsland, Central Texas.Local media reported that a body was found on Tuesday 16 October near the eastern shore of Lake Lyndon B. Johnson in Burnet County. The lake is situated where the Llano and Colorado rivers meet.NWS Austin / San Antonio said the flooding of the Llano River at Llano is the result of 8-10 inches of rain in the 48 hours over the river basin. Valley Spring in Llano County recorded 13.24 inches in 48 hours to 16 October.U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said that, as of early 16 October, 38 USGS streamgages were above flood levels, as water continued to rise at 172 gauges throughout Texas.The Llano river at Llano rose around 35 feet (10.67 m) in just 24 hours,The Colorado River at Lake Travis reached 694.4 feet (211.65 m) on 17 October, just below major flood stage of 695 feet, prompting a Flash Flood Warning for the Lake Travis area.