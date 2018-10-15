© The Free Thought Project

given the heads up about the move

and its timing ahead of the US midterm elections

The only ones manipulating people here are the tech giants themselves

a coordinated attack by the tech giant community

Matt Agorist is an honorably discharged veteran of the USMC and former intelligence operator directly tasked by the NSA. This prior experience gives him unique insight into the world of government corruption and the American police state. Agorist has been an independent journalist for over a decade and has been featured on mainstream networks around the world. Agorist is also the Editor at Large at the Free Thought Project. Follow @MattAgorist on Twitter, Steemit, and now on Facebook.