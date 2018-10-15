It wasn't that long ago that the fringe of the political left was just that - a fringe. They'd used mommy and daddy's credit card or their trust fund money to congregate at a G7 summit or meeting of the International Monetary Fund, then go back to whatever college town they refused to grow up in. Now there is no afghan of the party left, it's all fringe.
What used to be ignored as it smashed the windows of a Starbucks and set trash cans on fire in the streets every couple of years is now what the Democrats are counting on to deliver them a majority in the House of Representatives.
So where did this mob come from?
The simple answer is they've always been there, only they're emboldened now.
The spirit of the mob in inherent in the left, what they want requires something from others - either their money or obedience, and often times both. But the realities of life tended to keep this instinct in check outside the ballot box. Then millennials entered the scene.
A generation raised on unearned self-esteem has spent their college years destroying the governor that most people solidify in childhood controlling their worst impulses. Temper tantrums in the quad and shouting down speakers who might say something they don't like were rewarded with success for four years, it's only natural they'd maintain that mentality in adulthood. Add in funding - both in salaries and bail money - and you have an army of social justice warriors with an inflated sense of entitlement and a willingness to shoulder aside accepted norms.
With any simmer that goes on long enough, it's become a rolling boil.
But the label of "mob" puts a bright light on each and every transgression, and on the fact that the "leaders" of the party are condoning them through silence. That's why the serious pushback on the label from the Washington Post to the cable networks. Even if people haven't seen the footage the mainstream media has tried to bury, that label brings those images, and worse, to mind. Democrats can't have that, it goes against their plans.
So you have an "all hands on deck" situation where anchors are insisting that what is actually is not. It'd be professionally devastating is journalists had any credibility left, or even shame. They don't.
But make no mistake, the mob is real and it's not spontaneous or accidental. This is their plan - to keep their core voters as angry and afraid as possible so they go to the polls. I wrote a book about how the liberal mob came into being and how it infected all aspects of the culture, it was only a matter of time before the party as a whole co-opted it. Part of co-opting it requires ignoring its worse aspects, and the mob is littered with worse aspects.
Expect the mob to continue to rage, well-funded and emboldened by the passive encouragement from their leaders. But a word of warning, if you are vocal with your politics you should keep your head on a swivel. Any child lacking discipline will inevitably test boundaries and cross lines, but a child is one person and will eventually tire. A mob feeds off itself, off its members, and people in a group will go much further than any of them would alone. In other words, no matter how insistent the likes of Don Lemon or Brooke Baldwin are that they don't exist, the mob is here for the foreseeable future. And it's only going to get worse.
Derek Hunter is a husband, father of two, and author of the book, Outrage, INC.: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood.
