Health authorities in Beijing will include illegal smoking behavior into citizens' credit record as part of the city's smoke-free Beijing campaign, reports the Beijing Youth Daily.In addition to publicly naming and shaming offenders, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Health and Family PlanningBeijing rolled out a blanket smoking ban on June 1, 2015 covering all indoor public places, workplaces and public transportation, the strictest of its kind in China.The association also found an increasing number of complaints over the use of electronic cigarettes in public places.In response, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Health and Family Planning has said that more studies will be carried out about the harm of smoking electronic cigarettes to provide a scientific basis to its control.