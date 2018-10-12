According to local media, heavy rain in the region caused the River Tsuume to burst its banks, which in turn caused a landslide in Bukalasi in Bubiita Subcounty, Bududa district.
The Red Cross said that volunteers are working on the ground to support the victims and the Red Cross technical team is conducting risk assessments. However, some of the affected areas are still not accessible and it is possible the death toll could increase further. Local media said that hundreds are feared dead.
The President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni said via Social Media "I have received the sad news of landslides wreaking havoc in Bududa District, killing a yet-to-specified number of residents. The government has dispatched rescue teams to the affected areas. I urge residents to cooperate with authorities to mitigate possible further danger.
"The government will look at the other options available to stop further occurrences of these disasters. My condolences to those who have lost their dear ones in this catastrophe."
Bududa district is situated in the steep foothills of Mount Elgon, close to Uganda's border with Kenya and is known to be a high risk area for landslides. A study in 2016 revealed that deep rooted links to poverty, deforestation, soil erosion and poor local knowledge on disaster preparedness were responsible for failure to overcome the effects to landslides and floods in disaster prone communities.
#BududaLandSlides2018 Both animals and people were swept away in this disaster. Our community volunteers did their best to rescue some people from the debris. In this photo is a bull that was dragged by running water to this valley. @RCClimate @GrcUganda pic.twitter.com/9bqbBEfDp0— Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) October 12, 2018
When we asked for her name, she couldn't say it. She was traumatised. She only stared at us. Thanks to @UgandaRedCross rescue team that saved her life. She was burried under the debris.— Irene Nakasiita (@inakasiita1) October 12, 2018
She survived among the many who were washed by strong running water #BududaLandSlides2018 pic.twitter.com/D0uc2777yS
My deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the Bududa landslides victims. May the almighty God strengthen them. Many thanks to the search teams and volunteers @UgandaRedCross that took immediate action pic.twitter.com/cM1VgGFG96— Ainebyoona Emmanuel (@ainbyoo) October 12, 2018
Bududa Update :— Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) October 12, 2018
- Death toll increases to 34.
- Search & rescue continues in the affected communities.
- RedCross Volunteers on ground to support affected people.
- Our technical team is conducting risk assessment.
- We have positioned relief (stock) to suppprt affected pic.twitter.com/vLgNBrPF9x