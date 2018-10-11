© AP

An United States Postal Service manager allegedly stole $630,000 in stamps from a Louisiana post office, sold them online and used the proceeds to fund large casino expenses, according to federal charges announced Wednesday.Ryan S. Cortez - the manager of customer service operations at the North Kenner Post Office in Kenner, Louisiana - has been charged with misappropriation of postal funds or property, United States Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced in a release.Strasser's release said the alleged crime was "one of the largest internal Postal (thefts) by a Postal Service employee in the history of the U.S. Postal Service."Even though Cortez' salary was around $70,000, investigators found he had lost more than $650,000 at a casino since 2011, according to the United States Attorney's office. The release says Cortez lost more than $220,000 at the casino in 2017.Cortez is also accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a local Mennonite church. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, a release says.