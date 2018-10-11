© Sergey Kuznecov / Sputnik



The Russian ombudsman for children's rights has proposed developing a procedure for blocking AliExpress and similar e-trading platforms, as they can bypass regulations to sell goods that are dangerous for children.Ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova sent a letter containing this proposal to Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika in late September, Kommersant daily reported on Thursday.She asked the prosecutor general to examine the possibility of taking a court case with a view to blocking websites that sell children's goods in a manner contrary to Russian customs regulations.However, the ombudsman also emphasized that website blocking should not extend to all platforms that sell dangerous goods, but only to particular sellers that allow such things.The prosecutor general is expected to reply to the proposal before the end of October.