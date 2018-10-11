The above is from Wikipedia, and reaffirms what was being conducted deep inside the White House and Justice Department in the aftermath of 9/11. Interesting, because guess who worked in that White House as Associate White House Counsel from 2001 to 2003? Oh goodness, none other than Brett Kavanaugh! At his hearing for judgeship at the DC Court of Appeals in 2006 Brett answered more than once that he had NO knowledge of any such memos and protocols created by John Yoo, Jay Bybee and Alberto Gonzales, to name but just a few inside that administration. I guess that when it came to legal matters, like attempting to circumvent the Geneva Accords and semi legally legitimatize torture of detainees, an Associate White House Legal Counsel (duh, a lawyer) would NOT be privy to the plans. Anybody wish to buy my bridge in Brooklyn?Not only did Brett Kavanaugh NOT acknowledge his being part of that scenario when questioned in 2006, but he used what the mob guys have done forever with his being D & D (Deaf and Dumb) when questioned recently by Senator Leahy at his confirmation hearing. I have been told that lying about these matters is a criminal offense, not only disqualifying a candidate for the court , but offering jail time as well.These are your and my elected officials who are supposed to defend the Constitution and what it stands for. I have tremendous anger for Senator Rand Paul, the phony Libertarian, who rails against our phony wars and use of torture and then goes along with the rest of the gang.On the flipside, why in the hell did the Senators opposing the Kavanaugh confirmation not have used the one week waiting period while the FBI investigated the sexual assault charges to trumpet the torture memo discrepancies by Kavanaugh? Folks, the guy must have been lying not once but twice!No, they decided to play the one wild card of sexual perversion and over drinking to get Kavanaugh... and it failed. Or did it....You see, what this ' food fight ' has always been about is getting elected and staying in power. These two parties care about that more than anything else. They sell the sucker public into thinking that they want to get elected and in power to help the suckers. Once again, that bridge I am selling is awfully attractive. This whole scenario, when the layers of that onion are pulled apart, is about elections...period! You see, the Democrats are banking on enough Americans to believe Prof. Ford over Brett and thus do that right thing to support their party in November. Why confuse the public on torture memos?Sadly, many polls have shown that to be true during our ( eternal?) ' War on Terror'. On abortion, see if I am correct in time to come. The Republicans will play to their base and push for overturning Roe vs. Wade, but they will back off when they see the overwhelming mass of women taking to the streets and political offices in protest. Once again, the Republicans want to get re-elected and that comes first.The wizards who run this empire don't give a rat's ass about Pro Life or Pro Choice, or gay and women's rights that much.To them, private property rights must choke off public property rights. The more there are residential housing renters the better, since their Subprime scam already has been played out. They know that it is both of these political parties that always walk in lockstep to support this empire. This is why both parties joined in repeatedly to pass more and more military spending, Wall Street bailouts, and maintaining a private insurance run health care system ( which Obama Care continued and amplified). Trump serves them for now, until they check the weather reports and find a new front man... from either party!