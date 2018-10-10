Lucky stargazers in Russia and North America have been treated to a spectacular cosmic display, courtesy of an age-old star constellation shaped like a space dragon.The annual Draconids meteor shower occurs every year in October, providing astronomers and amateur stargazers with an opportunity to see fiery space rock shoot across Earth's sky.So far, enthusiasts from Russia, Canada and the US have posted their incredible snapshots on social media, revealing meteors surging sideways over places like Siberia, Texas and the Blue Ridge Mountains, Georgia.With the Draconids expected to last until October 16, there is still time to sneak a peek of the celestial experience.