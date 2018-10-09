© Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko



India's not cowed by US threats of sanctions for buying Russia's S-400 missile systems, as it follows an "independent policy," an army chief said, adding that his country had to think of what is "strategically important."He spoke at the General K V Krishna Rao inaugural memorial lecture in the Indian capital, New Delhi."When Russians asked about the American sanctions, my reply was, 'yes, we do appreciate that there could be sanctions on us, but we follow an independent policy,'" the general said after a six-day visit to Russia, during which he met a string of top Armed Forces officials.as the two met on Friday in the city. India inked the deal despite theBut General Rawat told a Russian reporter there is "no end in sight to the manner in which we can cooperate with your country," adding that the way forward is to consider what is "strategically important for us."He substantiated the idea of further cooperation by saying India is "looking forward" to acquiring more technology from Russia, namely Kamov helicopters.