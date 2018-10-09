Snow blankets Casper Mountain
© Dan Cepeda
Snow blankets Casper Mountain on Monday, Oct. 8.
Winter weather came to Natrona County on Monday, covering Casper Mountain with a blanket of fresh, heavy snow.

Accumulation on the lower elevations was minimal, but the National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a hazardous weather outlook through Wednesday as cold temperatures and snow flurries are expected.

An antelope makes its way through the snow
© Dan Cepeda
An antelope makes its way through the snow down Casper Mountain on Monday, Oct. 8.
