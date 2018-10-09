An earthquake has been recorded near the Kuril Islandsaccording to reports from geophysical services.A 6.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the Kuril Islands on October 9, the Sakhalin branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences geophysical service reported."At 6:45 p.m. local time, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred with an epicenter 146 kilometers east of the island of Onekotan. The epicenter depth is 56 kilometers," the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station representative said.No tsunami warnings have been issued.