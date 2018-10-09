A 6.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the Kuril Islands on October 9, the Sakhalin branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences geophysical service reported.
"At 6:45 p.m. local time, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred with an epicenter 146 kilometers east of the island of Onekotan. The epicenter depth is 56 kilometers," the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station representative said.
M6 - 138km S of Severo-Kuril'sk, Russia— World Earthquakes on the Map (@MapQuake) October 9, 2018
Mag: 6
Depth: 42.02km
Date-Time: 2018-10-09 07:45:14 UTChttps://t.co/GjdDxtSSTo#USGS #Earthquake #Russia pic.twitter.com/oS2ozAkThI
No tsunami warnings have been issued.