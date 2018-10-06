© Zhang Xuefei/Global Look Press

Meng Hongwei, the director of Interpol, is reportedly missing. His wife last had contact with him before he went to China about a week ago.Interpol, an organization that is supposed to be capable of locating anyone anywhere in the world, is missing its own director.Meng and his family reside in Lyon, France, the seat of Interpol headquarters. His wife reported him missing after he took a trip to China on September 29, and hasn't been heard from since.Interpol itself has been vague about the search for its director. Meng's whereabouts is "a matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China," its press office said in a statement. Meng is, apparently, not essential for Interpol's day-to-day operations, which are handled by its secretary general Jurgen Stock.The version that Meng's own government got to him for getting cozy with foreign officials was among the first to spring up online, as a "pure guess" by an editor of Foreign Policy magazine.