Eruption at Kerinci on 28 Sep 2018
© Real Thing TV
Eruption at Kerinci on 28 Sep 2018
Indonesia's highest volcano seems to have increased during the past week.

Following a moderately strong vulcanian-type explosion on 28 Sep, several other smaller to moderate explosions and ash emissions have occurred.

During the past days, Darwin VAAC report ash plumes from the volcano that rose to an altitude of 4.3 km (14,000 ft) a.s.l. and drifted SW and W.

Kerinci is one of Indonesia's most active volcano and has been the site of intermittent, mild explosive activity for years. Most of its usually smaller explosions go unnoticed.