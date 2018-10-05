© AP Photo / SANA

Most Gulf nations have actively sought to oust President Assad's government over the course of the multi-year conflict, providing opposition Islamist forces with arms and political support.The Syrian government has reached a "major understanding" with hostile Arab states, President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday,In an exclusive interview with Kuwait's Al-Shahed newspaper on Wednesday,, Assad suggested relations with hostile regional powers are, as the Syrian Army continues to reclaim territory in the war-torn country.Meanwhile, commenting on the Syria crisis in an interview with Al-Arabiya, Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said the Arab League should seek to "reclaim" a role in the matter."Syria is an Arab country. Its people are Arabs and what happens there concerns us before any other nation. It is not correct that regional and international countries are looking into the Syrian issue and not us," Bahrain's foreign minister said.Syria was suspended from the Arab League in late 2011, as Gulf states ramped up their efforts to oust Assad's government as part of their battle for regional dominance with Iran.Now, with Damascus setting about nationwide post-war reconstruction, some Syrian government officials have suggested Saudi Arabia and its regional allies should pay billions of dollars in reparations to Syria.