The White House has stepped up its showdown with China, casting it as the new top bogeyman, with Mike Pence declaring that the notorious Russian interference and meddling 'pales' in comparison to Beijing's influence in US affairs.ahead of the US midterm election and amid the spiraling trade war between the two nations, the US vice president is due to announce in a speech this week at the Hudson Institute think tank in Washington, DC.Amid the ongoing Robert Mueller probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, Pence will present America with another, even more powerful malefactor ahead of the upcoming midterm polls. Citing US intelligence sources, excerpts of his speech, seen by Reuters, declare. In particular, Pence will blame Beijing'sPence will reportedly claim.While denigrating China's influence in the US,which the US still wants to formally uphold - but challenge in principle on the grounds thatRelations between Beijing and Taipei have deteriorated since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, a member of the island's pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, took office in May 2016. China suspects the leader is seeking to push for formal independence. Beijing, which has always maintained its 'One China' policy, sees Taiwan as part of the country and is wary of Washington's support for the island.Furthermore, the US second-in-command will defend the 'freedom of navigation' principle, under which the American navy continues to challenge Beijing's sovereignty claims in the disputed, resource-rich South China Sea. "The United States Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows and our national interests demand. We will not be intimidated. We will not stand down," Pence will say, according to Reuters.Beijing has endlessly warned the US not to stir up trouble in the South China Sea and not to infringe on China's sovereignty, vowing to challenge the US in the region to ensure peace and stability along its borders.Pence is set to speak at the Hudson Institute just days after tit-for-tat tariffs targeting $260 billion worth of bilaterally exchanged goods came into effect.