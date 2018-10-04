At least three pupils were killed and 73 others injured after they were struck by lightning in the northwestern Ugandan district of Yumbe on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said here.He said the incident occurred at Mugonyo Primary School as pupils were in their classrooms."The 20 critically injured pupils are admitted in hospital. Some 53 were treated and discharged," said Onyango.The police spokesperson urged school authorities in the country to install lightning arrestors in order to prevent such tragic incidents.Uganda National Meteorological Authority last month issued an alert about heavy rains, coupled with flooding, thunderstorms and lightning.The authority said that some mountainous parts of the country may experience landslides as the rain season enters peak.