Disagree with her policies all you want. Propose different plans that are better. But continuing hate-based commentary about Clinton implicitly says to us all that it will also be acceptable to throw the next woman presidential candidate - viable or not - under the bus with detestable accusations and made-up charges. To let that kind of hateful disrespect for any woman continue allows it to become our cultural norm.

While I've been a feminist writer for years, before I got sick, I hadn't given much thought to how sex and gender bias has skewed what we know and don't know about health and disease and how it affects the quality of medical care that patients receive. But after my brush with the autoimmune epidemic - an epidemic that seemed strangely off the radar of both the public and the medical system - I started to explore it. What I've discovered is that a lack of knowledge about women's health, and a lack of trust in their reports of their symptoms - entwined problems that have become remarkably entrenched in the American medical system - conspire to leave many women misdiagnosed, dismissed and sick.

Increasingly, those who have been indoctrinated to view the world through the warped prism of identity politics are incapable of seeing political reality for what it is, but for what the ruling establishment desires it to be.

The Russians have an expression: words are deeds. Indeed, words contain a mesmeric power, and while this power can be used for good, it can also be used to harness dark and pernicious forces. For as Orwell understood all too well, words can be hijacked by a corrupt ruling class and used to indoctrinate, manipulate, and deceive.In order to understand how the liberal class has come to be so beguiled by the forces of reaction, one must take note of the unprecedented liberal hysteria over racism, sexism, and homophobia. Indeed, the more liberals remain transfixed with this unholy trinity, the more indifferent they become to the terrible suffering inflicted by capitalism, as they are drawn further and further to the right, and pulled ever more deeply into a vortex of amorality.This is not to suggest that racism, sexism, and homophobia do not exist, but rather, thatIn politics either one believes in unions, single-payer, and public education or one doesn't. Either one opposes imperialism, or one does not. The problem with anchoring a political discourse around who opposes racism, sexism, and homophobia and who (allegedly) doesn't, is that. All too often, the racists, sexists, and homophobes can simply comprise anybody who has the temerity to challenge liberal orthodoxy.In an article in U.S. News and World Report titled "The Problem with Hillary-Hate," Joanne Cronrath Bamberger bemoans the criticism of her hero, arguing that, "Pundits and journalists alike continually refer to her as corrupt and untrustworthy, even though the things people point to for support either are false or they can't say why they use those words because, well, it's just a feeling they have". "We came, we saw, he died," Hillary famously blurted out when asked about the brutal murder of Gaddafi. While this may never be mentioned on CNN, Libya was a country that had a high standard of living, and had attained a sound nationalization of its health care and education systems. Gaddafi infuriated the Western elites by attempting to establish a gold-backed dinar, leading NATO to unleash a barrage of merciless savagery and violence on a country that is now in a state of complete and utter lawlessness. For these acts of barbarity pale in the decaying liberal mind with an accusation of sexism.Bamberger continues:In an equally inane article in the HuffPost by Maya Dusenbery, titled "Medicine has a Sexism Problem, and it's Making Women Sicker," the author (who has rheumatoid arthritis and a female rheumatologist), writes:Hospital errors are the third leading cause of death in this country, and thousands of Americans continue to file for bankruptcy due to medical bills they cannot pay, while little Cuba has had constitutionally mandated single-payer since 1959, yet these are mere trivialities. The real problem with our health care system is that it is sexist.If sexism is the son, racism is the father, and no one loves talking about racism more than liberals. Regrettably, they know nothing whatsoever about it. Last April, Milo Yiannopoulos was driven out of a New York bar by a pack of vituperative liberals who repeatedly yelled "Nazi scum get out." That Milo is a flamboyant homosexual, married to a black man, and has a Jewish maternal grandmother surely makes him the strangest Nazi that ever lived. Whether one agrees with what he says or not, is neither here nor there.In an article in The Washington Post titled "The Racist Backlash Obama Has Faced During His Presidency," by Terence Samuel, the author writes, "From the very beginning, Obama's ascendance produced a huge backlash that was undeniably racist in nature...." This was an administration that destroyed Libya, Yemen, Ukraine, supported death squads in Syria that led to the destruction of over half the country, slaughtered thousands in Iraq and Afghanistan, passed the National Defense Authorization Act, set aside a trillion dollars to modernize our nuclear weapons arsenal and brought relations with Moscow to their nadir.At a lecture at Trinity College Dublin in June, Hillary said, "Vladimir Putin has positioned himself as the leader of an authoritarian, white-supremacist and xenophobic movement...." What is striking about these remarks is that- undeniably one of the most dangerous forms of racism - and which contributed to an ideology that led to the murder of twenty-seven million Russians during the Second World War.Liberals wield an extraordinary amount of power in the public schools, and regard themselves as valiant crusaders against racism. Yet while they repeatedly and vociferously maintain that the ethnic studies programs and the multicultural curriculum are the antithesis of racism, they are actually the quintessence of it. For these policies have fomented an unprecedented degree of segregation in our schools and in our society. Indeed, virtually any attempt at elevating the level of education for poor students of color - especially in the humanities - will invariably land a public school teacher in the doghouse with a liberal administrator. In this schizophrenic order that would make Orwell blush, the real racists are now holier-than-thou anti-racists.Accusations of homophobia have also become quite useful when it comes to duping insouciant liberals into embracing reactionary policies. In an article in The Guardian titled "Iranian Human Rights Official Describes Homosexuality as an Illness," the author bemoans the fact that, "An Iranian official whose job is to protect human rights has described homosexuality as an illness, after a UN special rapporteur expressed concerns about the systematic persecution of Iran's gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community."What a pity that the editors of a once respectable newspaper are happy to print anti-Iranian propaganda, so as to foment liberal bloodlust for yet another regime changeAnd what of the Washington-backed jihadi death squads in Syria and Libya? What is their record on gay rights? Indeed, the same question could be raised regarding the rights of women living under the yoke of these barbarians. But they are "the good terrorists," and so all is forgiven.In an article in The Guardian by Peter Tatchell, titled "World Cup Fever, Gay Rights Abuses and War Crimes - It's an Ugly Mix," the author writes, "I'm here for the World Cup - but unlike thousands of fans, I won't be cheering on this festival of football. LGBT+ people and many other Russians suffer state-sanctioned persecution and far-right violence. These abuses need to be challenged." The decision of Washington to unleash Neo-Nazi and other far-right paramilitaries on the Donbass that have murdered thousands of ethnic Russians, Moscow's military intervention in Syria that saved the country from the fate of Libya, andThis is not to say that identity politics and multiculturalism have been a failure. On the contrary, they have been a resounding success. However, contrary to fundamentalist liberal dogma this success lies not unto the heart of the left,For they have been enshrouded in a veil of blindness.That liberals have severed all ties with The Civil Rights Movement, unions, intellectual inquiry, and anti-imperialist sentiment is incontrovertible. The ongoing fervor and cultlike zealotry over racism, sexism, and homophobia has ushered in a new era of witch-hunts, and is indicative of a liberal class that is increasingly unmoored and unhinged. The psychosis of contemporary liberalism has defiled and contaminated our very language, and caused the national discourse to be paralyzed by a deranged political philosophy that has fomented a war of all against all, while allowing the elite to use liberals as attack dogs to vilify, intimidate, and silence all who oppose the machinations of capitalist power both at home and abroad.