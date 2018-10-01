© Getty Images

The Moscow Exchange has seen the extension of the last week's rally.The MOEX index reachedon Monday. The RTS dollar index reached 1,191 points, which is a slight decline compared to the previous close, but still close to this year's maximum seen in July.said Anastasiya Sosnova, analyst at Freedom Finance.which come into force in November. Saudi Arabia has been unable to offset the lost Iranian crude exports despite the reported efforts to do so, analysts say."Saudi Arabia are signaling that they do not have a lot of prompt spare capacity available, or that they don't have the will to really use it on a proactive basis," said Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob, as quoted by Reuters. "There's nothing right now that gives a strong incentive to be a strong seller of the market."The Russian currency has found its balance around 65.6 against the dollar and 76.1 against the euro.Good numbers in manufacturing are good news for the Russian stock market, too, according to analysts. "PMI index of manufacturing industries of Russia rose in September to 50 points from 48.9 points, interrupting the series of decline, which lasted four months," noted InstaForex analyst Igor Kovalev in a note seen by RT.