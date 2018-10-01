A fire was reported at Cottingley Towers in Leeds, Yorkshire, with reports of smoke billowing from the high-rise residential building. Fire fighters are at the scene, while local transport services are avoiding the area.in one of the twin blocks of Cottingley Towers. Smoke could be seen billowing out of a upper floor windows while fire crews, police and ambulances are currently at the scene.A resident named David, has told LeedsLive that the Grenfell Tower fire had made residents more wary about these incidents, but that the majority of people living there remained calm.The block was reportedly evacuated at 11.15am.Users of Twitter took to the platform to share images of the blaze and their concern for the residents.Built in the 1970s Cottingley Towers are twin-blocks of rented accommodation owned by Leeds council, each tower has 25 floors, standing at 236 feet (71.9 meters) high.