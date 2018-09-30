© Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters

Russia and Germany have agreed to connect Germany's capital Berlin with St. Petersburg, which is often branded Russia's northern capital.The news, first published in the Russian media, was confirmed by Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure. The train will go from Germany to the Russian exclave city of Kaliningrad and then onwards to St. Petersburg, the ministry has confirmed in a letter to RT.Russian Railways has also confirmed the new route, Izvestia daily reports. The countries have given no information about the date of the launch of the railroad, but it is likely to be a significant boost Russian-German tourism."At the moment, the technical development of the project is being carried out. The matter is, for example, that some stations on the route can accept trains with 50 cars, and some can't. It is too early to speak about the approximate time frames of the launch," Russian Railways said.