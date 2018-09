© Marko Djurica/Reuters



Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has ordered the country's armed forces to be on the highest combat readiness, local media reported. All police units have also been placed on high alert. Vucic's order was handed over to the chief of the Serbian army general staff, Serbian agency Tanjug reported citing the president's office on Saturday.Some 60 troops took positions near the dam on Gazivoda Lake, which hosts hydroelectric power station, according to local media.Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic saidaccording to the local deputy police commander, Besim Hoti, as cited by RTS. He added that the forces were at Gazivoda for a "single visit."The control over the lake and its facilities has been a matter of dispute between Belgrade and Pristina for years. Gazivoda is the major drinking water supplier for several municipalities of the region and a local power station also uses the water from it.Self-proclaimed Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and the recognition of the region is matter of a major international dispute. Kosovo has been recognized by the US and a number of its allies, yet, a number of countries, including Spain, China and Russia opposed the controversial move. In fact, over half of the UN states did not support Kosovo's independence.