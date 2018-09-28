© AFP 2018 / RAMI AL-SAYED

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has received $118 million in emergency funds from various nations to maintain basic services for millions of Palestinian refugees to the end of 2018, Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a press conference on Thursday.The extra funding was raised at a meeting on the sidelines of the current UN General Assembly and to maintain vital services for millions of refugees, UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl told the press conference.The funding pledges came a day after reports that UNRWA had been forced to cut its salaries to more than 12,000 staff by 40 percent for the second month in a row.