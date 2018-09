Shocking footage of Indian police officers hitting a young woman in northern India, as they accuse her of "choosing a Muslim partner" has gone viral. She was also apparently requested to frame the man for rape.The incident happened on Sunday in Meerut, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, but was only just picked up by the media after the shocking footage surfaced.The woman said she was studying with a friend in his room when it was raided by a mob of activists from a right-wing Hindu organization, Vishva Hindu Parishad, India Today reports .The activists then took her friend to another room.She said the group of activists told her they were beating her because her friend is a Muslim. "Do you want to marry him?" they asked.The activists then called the police, who took the couple to the police station in two separate vehicles.Officers then tried to force her to file a rape case against the Muslim man. They allegedly said they would let her go if she did so, but she refused. She then called her parents and went home with them.