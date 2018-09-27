© Modern Diplomacy

The Yemeni cabinet on Thursday announced the end of the mandate in the country of the UN human rights agency's group of experts over its criticism of violence by its allies, as reported by Al Jazeera news channel."The mandate of the UN Human Rights Council's group of experts will be discontinued," the cabinet said in a statement, cited by Al Jazeera news channel.Yemen's internationally-recognized government accused the experts of pro-rebel bias and attempts to politicize humanitarian crisis in the country, hit by five years of civil war.The monitoring group published a 41-page report in August,. It said the Saudi coalition made little effort to minimize civilian deaths, launching airstrikes at residential areas, weddings, and clinics.