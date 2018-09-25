© Sarah Grillo/Axios

International ratings agency Fitch says Washington is unlikely to introduce measures targeting Russia's sovereign debt or blocking dollar transactions by the nation's lenders.The top ratings agency said thataccording to local news agencies. However, it said thatThe report added that,However, state aid would reportedly help.In August, Russia's business daily Kommersant posted the draft introduced by a bipartisan group of legislators. The bill includes proposals to sanction new sovereign debt and block dollar transactions by the nation's biggest lenders.The Russian economy has been coping with sanctions that were introduced in April, although financial markets experienced volatility.Back then, the White House introduced penalties against a handful of prominent Russian billionaires and their assets. The measure sent markets plummeting. Later, the Treasury softened its position by outlining a path to lift curbs on companies controlled by Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska.Russia's economy is not being wrecked by sanctions, Erich Arispe, director of Fitch Ratings' Sovereigns group, said at the agency's annual conference.This was evident from current policies and macroeconomic indicators, he said. However, he warned thatMoscow and Washington are currently involved in a longstanding diplomatic spat.