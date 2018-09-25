© Yuri Gripas / Reuters



The New York Times is seeking evidence of Russian interference during a debate on placing restrictions on the internet in the US. It's alleged a public commenting system was invaded by hackers.The idea of the commenting system is for the public to have a say on proposed law changes, or at least get the feeling that they're involved. There's more than a sneaking suspicion that it's more for show than substance.Ironically, the comments which were highlighted as coming from abroad overwhelmingly supported continued freedom of the internet for all, a concept known as net neutrality.Here is the technical side of what's going on:During the decision process on whether net neutrality should be rolled back in order to give corporations and public bodies the ability to restrict access to the web, 23 million comments from the public were submitted. Pew Research Center found 94% of the comments were submitted multiple times, amid "evidence of organized campaigns" usually using false or stolen accounts.The concept of net neutrality was introduced under Barack Obama, and means that no company, corporation or body has the right to restrict people from being able to access any part of the internet they like, charge them extra or even slow their connections.The Times claims in the lawsuit that it wants to "broaden the public's understanding of the scope of Russian interference in the American democratic system."However,TV comedian and host John Oliver on his popular US show called on people to comment on the threat to internet access as well, and that apparently that led to a 3,000% increase in submissions. He's originally from Britain, so is that foreign interference too?So in more simple terms: The government and big online companies are attempting to push through laws which restrict access to the internet.What the New York Times is concerned about is alleged comments, which may have come from Russia, that called for continued open access to the internet.Even as huge US corporations seek to control the web in America, The New York Times is worried about Russia "interfering" in its democracy.