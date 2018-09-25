© Hannah McKay / Reuters



Ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage has lashed out at Tony "the preacher" Blair for his latest intervention on Brexit, after the ex-PM claimed that the refusal to have a second referendum would a "betrayal."Farage ripped into the ex-New Labour leader, saying: "What an extraordinary use of the word betrayal, what an amazing twisting of the English language.Blair, an ardent Remainer who has long called for a second EU referendum, was damning of the UK government's handling of Brexit negotiations."There have been two years of frankly fruitless negotiations. We are not agreed with Europe or among ourselves." The "problem with Brexit is Brexit because there is no resolution," added the former PM.Farage, a talisman for Brexit, was scathing in his assessment of Blair's latest comments, saying: "There you go folks, you idiotic, stupid, moronic 17.4 million people who think we can be a free country."It can't be done according to Tony, there is no resolution."UK Prime Minister Theresa May, speaking from Salzburg on Wednesday, ridiculed calls for a second EU referendum, ruling out the idea.May said: "I know that for many of you Brexit is not something you want, but it's important to be clear there will be no second referendum in the UK."The public has delivered its verdict and I as Prime Minister will deliver upon that - the UK will leave on the 29th of March next year."I believe I have put forward serious and workable proposals. We will of course not agree on every detail but hopefully, you will respond in kind."