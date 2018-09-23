is live in:
Society's Child
Silencing conservative voices: James Woods' Twitter account suspended over satirical meme
Zero Hedge
Sun, 23 Sep 2018 14:27 UTC
The offending tweet from July 20, features three millennial-aged men with "nu-male smiles" and text that reads "We're making a Woman's Vote Worth more by staying home." Above it, Woods writes "Pretty scary that there is a distinct possibility this could be real. Not likely, but in this day and age of absolute liberal insanity, it is at least possible."
According to screenshots provided by an associate of Woods', Twitter directed the actor to delete the post on the grounds that it contained "text and imagery that has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election."
In other words, James Woods, who has approximately 1.72 million followers, was suspended because liberals who don't identify as women might actually take the meme seriously and not vote.
In a statement released through associate Sara Miller, Woods said "You are a coward, @Jack," referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. "There is no free speech for Conservatives on @Twitter."
Earlier this month, Woods opined on the mass-platform ban of Alex Jones, tweeting: ""I've never read Alex Jones nor watched any of his video presence on the internet. A friend told me he was an extremist. Believe me that I know nothing about him. That said, I think banning him from the internet is a slippery slope. This is the beginning of real fascism. Trust me."
Nu-males everywhere non-threateningly smirk at Woods' bad fortune...
Given that China was arguably the leading power in the world from c. 1100-1800, and was certainly the leading power in the East Asian region, one would anticipate that the smaller powers in that region would have balanced against it. But this in fact did not happen. The reply might be in turn that this was because China was the kingpin within the international tribute system, and was therefore an imperialist power. But arguably this system was neither imperialist nor could it be explained through the 'conventional practices' associated with Western great power politics.
Recent Comments
This growing independence of the US dollar is healthy for the rest of the world. It will gain momentum as other countries come on board - and the...
Will nothing stop Israel? They think they can just go on attacking Syria under the guise of Iran's presence is a threat to Israel. It looks more...
All you have to do is account for the weapons and trace the suppliers to see who is responsible.
BRICS will prosper with such positive cooperative endeavors.
... Or would the US use this terrorist attack as an excuse for their own presence in Iran to fight against terrorists (funded by US or friends)?