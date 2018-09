© CounterPunch/McNamee/Getty Images



siding with a minority report which warnedSaudi Arabia and its allies have been engaged in a brutal military campaign in Yemen since 2015. The US has been instrumental in the war effort, providing weapons, air refueling and targeting data to its Arab allies. The support continues despite a mountain of evidence that Saudi air strikes have caused thousands of civilian deaths.Last week Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Congress that the Saudi-led coalition was "taking demonstrable action" to do less harm to civilians in Yemen.and must be issued every six monthsAccording to the Wall Street Journal, The WSJ cites a leaked memo as saying thatbecause basically it would not be true. They argued thatthe report said. The opposing voices included the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, and the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration as well as legal advisers tasked with taking part in the policy review.Their suggestion was to tell the Congress that, while the certification was not possible, the US would continue its military support becauseOne section of the State Department went as far as suggesting that- the US Agency for International Development.But Pompeo sided with a minority opinion from the Bureau of Legislative Affairs, which said thatandArms deals with Saudi Arabia worth billions of dollars were the centerpiece of the visit by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to the US in March.Apparently concerns that US-made bombs obliterate busses full of Yemeni children are less important than concerns that the US may not be able to sell the Saudis more bombs to obliterate busses with.An August UN Human Rights Office report said at least 6,600 civilians were killed and 10,563 injured in Yemen since the start of the Saudi-led intervention. The real figures are "likely to be significantly higher," it noted. Most of those casualties were caused by coalition airstrikes, the report stressed.