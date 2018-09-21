Idlib staged chemical attack
In recent months, the Russian and Syrian governments have repeatedly claimed that Western-backed 'rebels' in Syria have been planning to stage a chemical weapons attack in the area of Idlib to provide justification to the US, UK and French governments to launch a military attack on Syrian government and military infrastructure.

In this video we see clear evidence of just such a staged provocation being prepared/rehearsed.

Remember this next time you hear Western governments claim that the Syrian (or any other) government has 'gassed its own people'.