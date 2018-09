© Tasnim via Reuters



"psychological warfare [against] the Iranian nation," adding that "Trump's call for direct talks is only for domestic consumption in America ... and to create chaos in Iran."

"We were naive to think the United States would keep its promises in a deal with us," the captain said. "I thought enough time had passed since the revolution that we could potentially engage with America again."

Months after unilaterally tearing up the internationally recognized Iran deal, the US is looking to cut a "new treaty" with the Islamic Republic. But will Iran accept? And can Washington's words be trusted?The US is looking to negotiate a treaty with Iran to regulate its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, US special envoy for Iran Brian Hook said on Wednesday.he said, ahead of a UN Security Council meeting in New York next week, chaired by President Donald Trump.Hook admitted, however, that- even though President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo generously expressed their willingness to negotiate with Tehran.US-Iran relations soured rapidly this year, after Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran deal, in May, to the loud applause from Israel and the criticism of US allies in Europe. The JCPOA wis [sic was] signed by the US, Iran, China, France, Russia, UK and Germany, and granted Tehran some sanctions relief in exchange for a halt to its nuclear program. Trump, however, returned to a hardline anti-Tehran policy and has been pressuring allies into abiding by its unilaterally reintroduced sanctions, targeting oil-rich Iran's energy sector.Meanwhile, theMiddle East expert Igor Pankratenko told RT that this effort "continues on the strategy to overthrow the existing Iranian government."In light of Washington's apparent untrustworthiness,called Trump a "warmonger" and said that "the Americans lack honesty."Zarif's statement is representative of much of Tehran's communication of late. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said last month thatdescribing such tactics asGiven how quickly Washington can change its mind, why would Iran be inclined to trust a new deal? "I said many times from the first day: Don't trust America," Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, when Trump pulled out of the JCPOA. In a fiery statement on Facebook, the cleric said that Trump "will turn to dust and his body will become food for snakes and ants...and the Islamic Republic will still be standing."Even some soldiers within Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who regularly threaten America in the media, had softened their opinion of the US in 2015, when the JCPOA was signed, a retired IRGC captain told Foreign Policy magazine. Now though, many of his IRGC colleagues are scolding themselves for their naivety.In 2018, the"Mr Trump! Iran is not North Korea to accept your offer for a meeting," said IRGC commander Mohammad Ali Jafari, as quoted by the state Fars News agency earlier this summer. "Even US presidents after you will not see that day."since, while strides have been made towards peace on the Korean peninsula, both Trump and Kim Jong-un were threatening each other with nuclear annihilation this time last year, before the abrupt thaw in relations this spring. While both leaders made vague commitments to peace, the North Korean leadership didn't have to cast its mind back too far to seefrom Washington, besides empty promises.Iranians too will remember the CIA-orchestrated ousting of the country's democratically elected prime minister, Mohammad Mossadegh, 65 years ago. Mossadegh's plans to nationalize Iran's oil reserves clearly displeased the US and Britain, and he was swiftly imprisoned and replaced by the brutal dictatorship of the Shah.And it is also unlikely that the current Iranian government will be willing to enter into a bilateral agreement with the US with no guarantees any time soon, no matter how good the terms.