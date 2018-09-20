© Associated Press / Allauddin Khan/ File



The Afghan authorities are ready to hold direct negotiations with the Taliban without preconditions, if talks are held within the framework of the Afghan constitution, deputy presidential special envoy for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Mohammed Ibrahim Tamil told Sputnik."The Afghan government has repeatedly stated that it is always ready for dialogue, for meetings. We do not have any preconditions, except one - these negotiations should be held within the framework of the Afghan constitution. We are ready for any direct dialogue, meetings with the Taliban, we are ready to listen to their demands and express our opinion on this matter," Tamil said.Afghanistan hopes that the Moscow format meeting on resolving the ongoing conflict will be held before the end of the year, but considers quality rather than speed a top priority, Mohammed Ibrahim Tamil said."We hope so, but it is better to hold this meeting more qualitative than faster," Tamil said, when asked whether Kabul expected the Moscow meeting to take place in 2018. The number of participants of the upcoming Moscow format meeting on resolving the conflict in Afghanistan could be increased, Tamil explained."The dates [of the meeting] will be agreed upon, and the composition of participants will be possibly extended. We hope that certain parts of the Taliban movement, which called for the participation, will also take part. The conference will be chaired by Afghanistan with Russia's participation," Tamil said.According to the official, Kabul would welcome the United States or any other country to join dialogue with the Taliban and persuade them to sit at the negotiating table. Tamil stressed, however, that the negotiating process should be led by the Afghan people.