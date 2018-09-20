© Getty Images



"Every time we have seen something be unredacted - it wasn't about sources and methods, we want to protect those - but, every time, it has been self-serving to protect the people who have been violating federal regulations, violating protocol of the Justice Department or violating the law.



"And, so, it's kind of calling wolf one too many times to be saying, "Gee, this is terrible." No, it's transparency, and the American people need to see just how bad the DOJ was weaponized and was utilized."

The reason Democrats and the Justice Department (DOJ) are resisting President Donald Trump's order to declassify certain Russia investigation documents is that they want to "protect the guilty," Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-Texas) said Tuesday."The reason for the delay has been to protect the guilty," Gohmert told Fox Business Host Lou Dobbs. "The names are being redacted, things are being redacted to protect the guilty. So, that's the reason that they're being redacted. That's the reason they're being slow to uncover these things."History shows previous declassifications opposed by Democrats, ultimately exposed, wrongdoing, Rep. Gohmert noted: