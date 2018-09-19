© Danish Siddiqui / Reuters



New Delhi wants to encourage Russian investments and has invited the country's companies to explore business opportunities and strengthen bilateral economic ties, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has said."We can set up a special economic zone for Russian companies," he told reporters.He has recently met with his Russian counterpart to discuss enhancing bilateral trade and investment. They also talked about the possibilities of mutual cooperation in sectors such as mining, agriculture and tourism.According to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj,"We have therefore proposed to enhance this figure to $50 billion by 2025," she said.Russia and India also seek to boost trade turnover which exceeded $10 billion last year. They have set a trade target of $50 billion within the next six years.Moscow and New Delhi are interested in increasing the share of ruble and rupee in bilateral settlements. According to the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, the share of settlements in rubles for exports is currently 20 percent, and for imports, at about 21 percent.