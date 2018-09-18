© Fort Russ News

Israeli PM Netanyahu has expressed "regret" to Vladimir Putin over the downing of Russia's Il-20 plane. He pinned the blame for the incident on Syria, but added that Moscow and Tel Aviv should continue coordinating their efforts."Netanyahu stressed the importance of continuing coordination in the security area between Israel and Russia, which prevented many losses on the both sides over the past three years," the press service said on Tuesday, after Putin and the Israeli PM spoke by telephone.In line with Israel's previous statements, Netanyahu blamed the Syrian military for the incident.The incident has heated up political tensions and raised questions as to whether relations between Russia and Israel would be impacted following the destruction of the plane and the tragic loss of life.Earlier on Tuesday, Putin commented on the downing of the aircraft. He said that it was a tragedy, but the incident "looks like a chain of tragic circumstances, because the Israeli plane didn't shoot down our jet." Russia is to launch an investigation as well as boost security for Russian troops in Syria. Putin did not specifically detail which steps will be taken in relation to security, but said that these will be "steps that everyone will notice."