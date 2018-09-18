© Radio Alwan



As Syria's last opposition-held bastion braces for attack from Russian-backed government forces, a reclusive community of Central Asian jihadis is digging in for a protracted fight."All indicators say they will play an integral role in defending Idlib," said Mohanad Hage Ali, an academic and journalist focused on Islamic movements. "The party has recently moved some of its forces to play a stronger role in defending the front line against regime attacks."From the start of the insurgency in the neighboring Latakia countryside, the disciplined Central Asians, as well as Chechen battalions, generally refused to accept Syrians in their ranks unless they gave up vices like cigarette smoking.Former Islamic State (ISIS) spokesman Abu Mohammed al-Adnani was known to surround himself with a "notorious" guard of Uzbeks before being killed in a US-led air strike in northern Syria in August 2016.While Syrian rebels have been willing to cut deals to vacate towns and relieve war-weary communities as the tide of war turned against them, foreign jihadis are generally insulated from such local pressures or concerns.